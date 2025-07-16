The European Commission proposed a draft EU budget for the next seven years worth 2 trillion euros on Wednesday. The budget emphasizes economic competition and defense spending, and gives less importance to EU funds for agriculture and cohesion funds for disadvantaged areas.

Six European Commissioners, including Romanian Commissioner Roxana Mînzatu, have voiced their opposition to the European Commission’s proposal to fund the next EU budget through the introduction of new taxes, according to Euractiv. Among the dissenters are Raffaele Fitto (Italy), Executive Vice-President for Cohesion and Reforms, Apostolos Tzitzikostas (Greece), Jozef Síkela (Czech Republic), Costas Kadis (Cyprus), Maria Luís Albuquerque (Portugal), and Roxana Mînzatu (Romania).

The Commissioners raised concerns over the draft budget plan, which outlines generating new “own resources” for the EU through levies on sectors such as tobacco, large corporations, electronic waste, and carbon emissions. These measures are part of the European Commission’s efforts to strengthen the EU’s financial autonomy and support key priorities in the upcoming Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) for 2028–2034.

“The European Parliament argues that defence and competitiveness must be new priorities in the next multiannual budget of the European Union. However, we will not accept that agriculture and cohesion lose their importance. The new priorities must be supported with new resources, not at the expense of traditional priorities,” said MEP Siegfried Mureşan.

According to him, Parliament will insist that traditional policies – cohesion and agriculture – be adequately financed, at least at the current level, adjusted for inflation. “We will reject any budget that does not guarantee the protection of allocations dedicated to both the Common Agricultural Policy and the Cohesion Policy or in which our farmers have to compete with regions for the same European funds,” said in his turn Siegfried Mureşan, EEP/PNL MEP.

EU Budget Proposal Sparks Internal Debate

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen officially unveiled the new EU budget proposal today. The proposal, which marks the beginning of negotiations with the European Parliament and the Council of the EU, seeks to address funding needs for the green and digital transitions, while also repaying debts from the COVID-19 recovery fund.

Von der Leyen posted an image on X showing that the EU budget will be 2 trillion euros. “Today we present the EU budget for 2028-2034. It is a budget for a new era, one that matches Europe’s ambitions. One that addresses Europe’s challenges. One that strengthens our independence,” she wrote.

According to Euractiv, the defense component of the proposed European Competitiveness Fund (ECF) may fall below €198.1 billion—despite growing calls for increased military investment. Internal figures suggest a total ECF allocation of €450.5 billion, with €252.4 billion dedicated to Horizon Europe, digital leadership, biotechnology, agriculture, and the bioeconomy.

Proposed EU Budget Reaches €1.985 Trillion

A new breakdown of the budget circulating within the Commission suggests the next long-term EU budget could reach €1.985 trillion. If confirmed, this would increase the EU budget to 1.26% of Gross National Income (GNI), with €168 billion redirected toward debt repayment for the EU’s COVID-19 recovery fund.

Approximately €198 billion remains to be split between defense and clean transition funding—two of the most politically sensitive budget lines still under negotiation. Final allocations are not yet determined, and discussions within the Commission are ongoing.

Industry and Politicians Call for Higher Defense Funding

For the past two years, both EU politicians and industry leaders have urged the Commission to earmark at least €100 billion for defense in the seven-year budget. According to the current draft:

€1 trillion would go to agriculture, border management, and support for less developed regions;

€590 billion would fund Europe’s industrial competitiveness, including €450 billion for President von der Leyen’s industrial policy fund;

€215 billion would be allocated to foreign policy initiatives.

Conclusion

While the new EU budget proposal outlines an ambitious path forward for Europe’s strategic autonomy, climate goals, and digital transformation, internal disagreements over funding sources and allocations highlight the challenges ahead. With multiple Commissioners pushing back against new tax mechanisms, the final shape of the 2028–2034 MFF remains uncertain.