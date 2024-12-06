Six former US ambassadors to our country have conveyed, in a joint letter, that “the current electoral race in Romania is a cause for major concern” and express their hope that the Romanian people will not allow the democratic process to be undermined by hybrid attacks from authoritarian states.

“We are particularly concerned that Romania has been the target of a massive social media and cyber attack coordinated by a state actor. Such hybrid attacks are becoming increasingly common as a means to undermine democratic countries. We are confident that the Romanian people will see these attacks from authoritarian states as failed coups d’état and will not allow them to erode the closeness we have always had with Romania,” say the American diplomats, insisting that “Romania has no better friend than the US, and the US deeply values ​​this relationship.”

The open letter is signed by the following former US ambassadors to Bucharest: Alfred Moses, James Rosapepe, Michael Guest, Nicholas Taubman, Hans Klemm, Adrian Zuckerman.

“Dear Romanian Friends, I have had the extraordinary privilege of serving as United States Ambassador to Romania for much of the past 35 years. We have witnessed Romania’s young democracy take root and flourish. We all know the old saying—“once you arrive in Romania, you can’t help but fall in love with it.” And indeed, it has.

We love Romania for the beauty, the character, and the unfailing wisdom of its people. The United States, and we as its representatives, have always done all we can to encourage and support the realization of Romania’s democratic destiny.

We have always supported and encouraged the Romanian people to build a better and more prosperous future for themselves and their children. Now, looking back, without taking any credit for it, we are delighted to see that only 35 years after the defeat of communism, Romanians share an enduring sense of democracy. Romania’s investment in democracy continues to ensure social and economic progress.

In these 35 years, the Romanian people have demonstrated determination and enthusiasm for democracy, have ardently demanded truth and honor from their leaders, and have manifested vision and desire for a country that often performs far beyond its potential. This has won the hearts of the American people and made the United States the best friend and ally Romania could ever have.

Romanians from all walks of life, proud to have “waited for the Americans,” have embraced American values ​​of democracy, freedom, and entrepreneurship. They have seen America as the partner that saved them from tyranny, as the last hope against bigotry and deceit, as a firm guarantee of security, prosperity, and progress. This is the Romania we know from our many travels to all corners of the country. This is what I have learned about Romania from the people I have met in every city, village, and community I have visited.

The current electoral race in Romania is a cause for major concern. We are particularly concerned that Romania has been the target of a massive social media and cyber attack orchestrated by a state actor. Such hybrid attacks are becoming increasingly common as a means to undermine democratic countries.

We are confident that the Romanian people will see these attacks by authoritarian states as failed coups d’état and will not allow them to erode the closeness we have always had with Romania. We are confident that Romania will not allow these authoritarian influences to destroy the democratic process. The bond of trust between our Romanian and American friends will never be undermined.

We are convinced that the Romanian people will not allow such a turn of events. We trust in the wisdom of the Romanian people to keep alive that guiding flame that burns brightly for freedom, democracy, and prosperity. Romania has no better friend than the United States, and the United States deeply values ​​this relationship. Together, the people of Romania and the United States will achieve peace, democracy, and prosperity.”