Six ministries to be able to bid for the Recovery and Resilience Plan money

Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said that, starting today, March 8, the first six coordinating ministries of reforms and investments will be able to submit projects and will be able to access the funds allocated through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

Six ministries are coordinating reforms related to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, with funds to be granted by the European Commission for recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic: Labour Ministry, Energy Ministry, Health Ministry, Transport Ministry, Family Ministry and Environment Ministry.

“Today, the first activity took place at the Government headquarters, in which the financing agreements were signed between the Ministry of Investments and European Projects and six other ministries. At this moment, the activity has been initiated through which the coordinating ministries of reforms and investments will be able to submit projects and will be able to access the money allocated to us through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan”, PM Ciucă said at the Palace Victoria.

He announced that 4 billion euros from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan have arrived in the country so far, and another 6 billion euros will come by the end of the year. The prime minister added that, at the moment, there are 110 billion lei in the MIPE budget.

“About 10 billion of them are budget appropriations and about 100 billion government loans. The difference is that these budget credits, the 10 billion lei can be committed and spent this year, the other 100 billion, commitment credits, are entering a multi-year process,” the PM explained.