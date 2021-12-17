Sosoaca-Rai Uno row: Italian Embassy in Bucharest confident that authorities will shed light on the case

The Italian Embassy in Bucharest reacted to the Diana Șoșoacă – Rai Uno scandal and voicing its “confidence in the involvement of the Romanian institutions in order to shed light on what happened”.

The Italian Embassy in Bucharest said in a press release on Friday that it expressed “appreciation for the statements made by the Romanian side, at the highest institutional level, condemning the aggression suffered by the journalist and the television and defense team the role of journalists and freedom of information”.

The embassy “takes note of the ongoing investigations and is confident in the involvement of Romanian institutions to shed light on what happened.”

Romanian top officials reacted to the Sosoaca Rai Uno scandal. President Klaus Iohannis described as “absolutely unfortunate” the fact that journalist Lucia Goracci was assaulted by the Șoșoacă family.