Sources: The ordinance to reduce expenses not on the Gov’t agenda this week

The ordinance regarding the reduction of expenses will not be submitted to the Government this week, as the analysis from the Ministry of Finance is awaited, stated government sources. Regarding overtaxation, this can only be done by law, the sources said.

Freezing wages and hiring, cutting spending on goods and services and a ban on serving on multiple boards remain on the list of measures, according to government sources. The government has a deadline of May 15 for freezing state employment. Romania is not ready for progressive taxation, because it must be done on the basis of the globalization of incomes, the quoted sources also stated. “Romania is not ready for progressive taxation, because it must be done on the basis of the globalization of incomes, which cannot be done in our country now”, stated government sources. Also, the accumulation of the pension with the state salary will not be included in the Ordinance, but will also be regulated by law.

The executive set the date of May 15 for the freezing of state employment. Regarding the overtaxation, desired by the social democrats, this cannot be done by Ordinance, but only by law. And in this case, the analysis from Finance is needed, regarding the overtaxation rate.

Last week, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă said about the tax on incomes that exceed the president’s salary, that it is only applied to the state, and the percentage is 16%, because it also works as a tax on the finance law. The Head of the Executive also said that this analysis is being done at the level of the Ministry of Finance and that the decision will take into account the data presented and showed that nothing is nailed down at this moment.