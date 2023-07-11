Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez: Spain will send more soldiers to Romania

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Tuesday that Spain will deploy military forces in Slovakia and supplement those in Romania to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank, EFE reports.

Sanchez talked about this intention in statements to mass media upon arrival at the summit in Vilnius, where he will officially communicate this new Spanish contribution to the other leaders of the NATO states.

Spain will also send soldiers to Slovakia, as a first, while it will supplement those from Romania with an as yet unspecified number, notes the EFE agency.

Spain has deployed in Romania a radar of the Mobile Air Control Group (GRUMOCA), with about 40 soldiers in charge of operating this equipment.

On the other hand, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, also attending the NATO Summit in Vilnius, said in a press conference that that Romania has submitted the proposal to allies to become a training center for the F-16 and that there is support from NATO leaders. “There are plans for the base, interested allies and I’m quite confident that things will continue,” says the Romanian President, adding that for security reasons he cannot say publicly where the base will be.

“These regional plans are intervention plans, they are strictly secret plans, but they do not provide for endowments or acquisitions, the endowment, the acquisition of armaments, of endowments, is done by each nation and we deal with this matter, that is why we have allocated money many, 2.5% of GDP for Defense. On the other hand, it is important to see that not only the armament solves the situation, but also the training of the military, the special trainings”, said President Klaus Iohannis in Vilnius, when asked if these regional defense plans entail the purchase of additional equipment and if that pilot training center will open in Borcea or in another place in our country and if there will be other similar places where allied military forces will be deployed.

Early this month, Romania announced a a pilot training facility for the pilots who operate F-16 aircraft will be set up in Romania. Romanian pilots who operate F-16 aircraft will be trained in this centre, with the facility being later available also to to pilots from allied and NATO partner states, including Ukraine, according to the quoted statement.