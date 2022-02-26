Staff of the Embassies of Slovakia and Slovenia in Kiev, transferred to Romania

Staff from the Slovak and Slovenian embassies in Kiev were evacuated to Romania on Saturday, Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad announced.

“Cars evacuating the Slovak mission from Kiev, joined by colleagues from the Slovenian mission, have safely crossed the border into Romania,” Nad wrote on Twitter

Slovakia will send 2.6m euros in military equipment to Ukraine and 8.4m euros in aid, according to local media, quoted by Reuters.