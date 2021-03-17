State employees have 30 days to choose between pension and state salary

People who receive both pension and a state salary will have 30 days to choose between the two incomes, Labour minister Raluca Turcan announced at the end of the Government sitting on Wednesday. At present, there are 35,000 people who are cumulating the pension with the salary from a state institution. The minister said that the draft law on banning the cumulation of pension with salary had been discussed in a first reading and that it will be approved next week and sent to be debated in Parliament.

Turcan stated that a state employee who has the legal age to retire and who wants to keep on working must submit a request to continue his activity. In the public sector, when the employee chooses to continue working, his/her right for pension is suspended.

As for the salary law, the Labour minister said the deadline for its completion is one year. She asked the ministries to present their own vision about the payroll in the public system. One of the principles will be the mandatory unity of the wage calculated for all social and professional categories.

The Labour ministry proposes that the basic salary should be at the level of the gross minimum wage.

Regarding the bonuses, they must not exceed 20% of the level of the basic salary.