State employees to see their wages increased

The ruling coalition agreed to enforce the promised salary rise for state employees with a quarter of the difference provided by Law 153, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced.

“We discussed, it was a matter in which several interventions were requested on a series of salary rights. At the moment, Law 153 has prompted a series of inequities and it is no longer unitary. We decided at the level of the Government, in the coalition, to enforce that quarter of the difference on 153 to everyone , without any kind of discrimination,” Ciuca told a press conference.

The PM mentioned that the Ministry of Labor is going to conclude the amendment of Law 153 to eliminate inequities, while a similar action will be taken regarding the Pension Law.