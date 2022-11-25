Stoltenberg before coming to Romania: Russia-Ukraine negotiations depend on what happens on the battlefield

Three days before coming to Romania, the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, declared on Friday, in a press conference, that there will be no “lasting” peace if Russia wins the war in Ukraine and emphasized that the negotiations depend on what what is happening on the battlefield, which is why the Alliance will continue to stand by Ukraine, The Guardian reports.

“NATO will continue to be with Ukraine as long as it is needed. We will not back down”, declared Jens Stoltenberg in a press conference held before the meeting of foreign ministers from the Alliance that will take place next week in Bucharest. He announced that NATO will increase its “non-lethal” aid to Ukraine. “Many wars end through negotiations, but what happens at the negotiating table depends on what happens on the battlefield,” Stoltenberg said.

The Secretary General of NATO added, however, that there will be no “lasting peace” if Russia wins in Ukraine. He also emphasized that Finland and Sweden must be accepted as full members of the alliance, given that Hungary and Turkey are the only ones that have not yet ratified the two states’ accession to NATO.

Jens Stoltenberg will arrive in Romania on Monday, November 28 and has scheduled meetings with President Klaus Iohannis, with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă and with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, NATO informed.

According to a press release, the high official will hold a joint press conference with the President of Romania (around 5:00 p.m.) and will make press statements alongside the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs (around 5:35 p.m.).

On Tuesday, according to the cited source, Stoltenberg will meet with the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu.

The NATO Secretary General will be present in Romania between November 28 and 30 to preside over the meeting of allied foreign ministers, an event that takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday. Also, during Tuesday, Stoltenberg will participate in the Aspen – GMF Bucharest Forum, where he will deliver a speech.