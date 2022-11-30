Stoltenberg: NATO can bring additional troops to the Black Sea if needed

NATO has significantly increased its presence, the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, said on Tuesday at the end of the first day of the meeting of the NATO foreign ministers, hosted by the Palace of the Parliament, adding that the Alliance can bring more troops in the Black Sea region if necessary.

“When we realized last autumn that Russia was planning a large-scale invasion of Ukraine, we increased our presence in the Black Sea region. I was also at the Mihail Kogalniceanu base in Romania, I think in February, and I saw how the USA and the allies brought more troops. Now, France leads a battle group and we moved from four to eight battle groups [in Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania plus Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria]. Before and after the day of the invasion, we increased our presence significantly, with various types of capabilities, and we made important decisions from all allies, the same as in Madrid, to increase our presence, to commit troops, prepositioned hardware and a combination of a forward presence, so that our presence in the Black Sea region is more solid. We are working on the details of many of these decisions, but many of these things have already happened. I also want to emphasize the fact that, being prepared for the invasion, even on the morning of the invasion, we activated the defense plans. The Allied Supreme Command has been given the authority to move forces into this region when needed and that has been done to a large extent so far, but if necessary additional forces can be brought in on land and at sea,” Stoltenberg told a press conference.

The NATO battle group in Romania, at battalion level but which can be increased, if necessary, to brigade level, is based in Cincu and its command is provided by France.

On Wednesday, on the second day of the NATO ministerial meeting in Bucharest, there will be a session of the North Atlantic Council with Finland and Sweden, countries invited to join the organization. Afterwards, a session will be held in which the heads of diplomacy from Bosnia, Georgia and the Republic of Moldova, partner countries of the North Atlantic Alliance, will join the discussions.

The Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg also said in Bucharest today that NATO allies are “committed to increasing support for Bosnia-Herzegovina, Georgia and the Republic of Moldova”, partners “affected by Russian pressure”.

“NATO and NATO allies have been providing support to the three partners for many years, including through capacity building, reforms and training to strengthen their defense and security institutions,” Stoltenberg said at the opening of the last discussion session of the on the second day of the meeting of foreign ministers from the Alliance, to which Bosnia-Herzegovina, Georgia and the Republic of Moldova were also invited to participate.

“Today, these partners are affected by Russian pressure. NATO allies committed to increasing support for them. This meeting is a opportunity to discuss some of our common security concerns, especially in the strategically important region of the Black Sea and the Western Balkans,” the NATO chief said.

According to him, the meeting in Bucharest shows “the strong and growing cooperation between NATO and the three countries in these challenging times”.

As for Ukraine’s joining NATO, Stoltenberg stated that Ukraine has made significant progress in the face of the Russian invasion, but we must not underestimate Russia, whose missiles continue to attack Ukrainian cities, civilians and critical infrastructure.

The continuation of military support for Ukraine is essential, especially in terms of air defense, the NATO chief said. Asked about Ukraine’s accession to NATO, Stoltenberg said that before such a decision we must “make sure that Ukraine exists.”

“The urgent, immediate mission is to ensure that it can endure as a democratic, economic, financial, humanitarian state, that’s exactly what we’re doing. If it fails to remain a sovereign state, there is no point in being a NATO member. (…) The most important thing now is to make sure that Ukraine exists, and that is what we are doing now“, said the NATO Secretary General.

He also stated that the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO is almost completed. “It is time to welcome them as full members of the Alliance”, declared Stoltenberg.