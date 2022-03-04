Stoltenberg: “We are not looking for war with Russia.” Blinken: “We are a defensive alliance, but if the conflict comes to us, we will defend ourselves”

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that Russia’s attack on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant showed how important it was for the war to be stopped. He reiterated that NATO is not a party to the conflict and is not looking for war.

In his turn, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the alliance was defensive but that if needed every inch of NATO territory would be defended.

The statements were made before the European Union’s Foreign Affairs Council, which is meeting in a special meeting in Brussels, on the agenda of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, including an informal exchange with the US Secretary of State, the US Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs. Canada and NATO Secretary General.

“We condemn the attacks on civilians. Overnight we also received reports of attacks on the nuclear power plant. This demonstrates the recklessness of this war and the importance of ending it, that Russia must withdraw its troops and engage in good faith. through diplomacy. We provide support to Ukraine, but at the same time NATO is a defensive alliance. We are not looking to go to war with Russia, but we must make sure that there is no misunderstanding about our commitment to protect our allies. That is why we have supplemented the presence of NATO forces in the eastern part of the alliance. This development is defensive,” said Jens Stoltenberg.

“Our alliance is defensive. We do not want to get into conflict, but if the conflict comes to us, we are prepared and we will defend every inch of NATO territory. The common future found is the unity of the alliance, which has been clearly seen in recent weeks and will remain very clear in the coming weeks,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Bogdan Aurescu: NATO must restructure its position on the Eastern Flank

Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday, before the meeting of NATO foreign ministers, that he would “emphasize today the need for NATO to reconsider the philosophy, structure and constituent elements of the position on the Eastern Flank, as the conditions are completely different from the ones we had when we started building this position”.

“As far as Romania is concerned, for us the most important topic on the agenda is the response that NATO should give to the Russian aggression, in terms of a consistent consolidation of the position of deterrence and defense on the East Flank.

It is extremely important for us to accelerate, as soon as possible, the creation of the Fighting Group in Romania, which will be under the leadership of France as a framework nation.

At the same time, I will emphasize today the need for NATO to reconsider the philosophy, structure and constituent elements of the position on the Eastern Flank. Because the conditions are completely different from the ones we had when we started building this position. We need to adapt our position to the reality that Russian troops are in Ukraine and Belarus. So we have to rethink everything.

At the same time, I will inform my colleagues about the decisions taken by Romania, by the Romanian President, Mr. Iohannis, to increase the expenses (with defense – n.red.) From 2% of GDP to 2.5%, starting next year fiscal.

I will also ask my colleagues, of course, to give more support to the partner countries, especially the Republic of Moldova and Georgia,” said FM Aurescu.