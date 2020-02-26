Supreme Court’s activity report: Despite attempts of political subordination, the justice independence is undeniable

The judiciary in Romania in the past years has been submitted to several attempts made by the political class to subordinate it, said President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday while attending the 2019 activity report sitting of the High Court of Cassation and Justice (Romania’s Supreme Court).
The head of state yet said that “despite challenges, the huge steps Romania has taken to an independent justice are undeniable”.
In her turn, the president of the High Court, Corina Corbu, complained that “there is a certain degree of negative perception” about justice across the Romanian society.
“There is a certain degree of negative perception over the justice in the Romanian society. And none of us is sinless in this respect (…) Citizens, entrepreneurs, NGOs are directly feeling the consequences of inflation, incoherent laws in certain fields, the negative effects regarding the increasing duration of the judiciary procedures, but also the risks prompted by the situations of non-unitary practice or by the impossibility to obtain a final ruling of a case in a reasonable time”, said Corbu.
She added that all factors need to collaborate to improve the functioning of the judiciary system in Romania.