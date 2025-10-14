Businessman Alexandru Munteanu, who has been living in Ukraine for over 20 years, is expected to be the candidate for the position of Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, sources from the Ziarul de Garda newspaper in Chisinau claim.

Alexandru Munteanu is 61 years old and presents himself as an “American of Moldovan origin”. He has not previously been involved in political activities. The information about Alexandru Munteanu’s possible candidacy for the position of Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova was confirmed to ZdG by several independent sources, claim journalists from across the Prut.

According to the same information, his candidacy is to be discussed at a meeting of the Action and Solidarity Party (PAS), scheduled for Tuesday, October 14. Alexandru Munteanu has, so far, made discreet appearances in public.

Public records show that Alexandru Munteanu is a co-founder of the American Chamber of Commerce in Moldova (AmCham Moldova), founding president of the French Alliance in Moldova (for over 25 years), and co-chair of the Advisory Business Council for Southeast Europe and Eurasia (BAC SEE). He holds a Master’s in Economic Policy Management from Columbia University (New York) and a Master’s in Physics from Moscow State University (MGU).

- Advertisement -

In 2018, Munteanu ran in the internal elections of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine, representing American and international business interests in the Ukrainian market. At that time, the Chamber published his biography, in which he described himself as “an American of Moldovan origin, living in Ukraine for 20 years.” He also mentioned being awarded the title of Knight of the French Legion of Honor.

Munteanu reported working at the World Bank (Washington D.C.)—where Maia Sandu also worked—for almost 10 years with a short break, responsible for the Middle East and North Africa. He previously worked at one of France’s oldest banks, Crédit Lyonnais in Paris, and at the National Bank of Moldova.

He is the founder of 4i Capital Partners, a private investment firm managing investments in Ukraine, Belarus, and Moldova. “I’ve led investments for WNISEF/Horizon Capital, Dragon Capital, and currently for my own firm, 4i Capital Partners. I’ve served on numerous corporate boards and am currently a board member of Portmone, Venbest, and Prime Group (chairing all three), as well as Bank Credit Dnepr as an independent director. I’ve taught electrical engineering and courses on money, banking, and financial markets, and I plan to return to teaching later in my career. I am also a member of the Board of Governors of Pechersk International School (PSI) in Kyiv, serving as treasurer and chair of the Finance and Risk Committee,” Munteanu stated in 2018.

In 2005, as director of WNISEF’s Moldova office, he announced the creation of Horizon Capital, a fund management company. Today, senior partner Vasile Tofan—whose name has been mentioned publicly as a potential candidate for prime minister—is at Horizon Capital. Tofan’s candidacy “was considered in the preliminary stage for designation as prime minister,” but he reportedly declined “due to professional commitments,” according to Adrian Băluțel, chief of staff to the Moldovan presidency, on October 13 on Jurnal TV’s Ora Expertizei.

Dorin Recean, who led the Moldovan government for the past two and a half years, announced on October 13 that he does not seek another term, leaving politics to return to the private sector.