POLITICSTOP NEWS

Surprising ranking in the latest opinion poll ahead parliamentary elections

Elena Lasconi, ahead of C?lin Georgescu in the race for Cotroceni.

By Romania Journal
0

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

AUR has surpassed PSD in Romanians’ voting preferences, according to data from an opinion poll conducted by AtlasIntel between November 26-28, 2024, quoted by HotNews. The study was conducted on a sample of 2,116 respondents.

According to the research, the party led by George Simion is credited with 22.4% of the Romanian votes, followed by PSD – with 21.4% and USR – with 17.5%. In 4th place is PNL, rated at 13.4%, while the last party that would enter Parliament is UDMR, with 5.5%.

DONATE: Support our work
In an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank Wire
Black Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002

Romania Journal
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.