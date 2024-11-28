Independent candidates collect 2.8%, Forța Dreptei and SENS – 2.5%, REPER – 1.5, Partidul Drept – 0.9%, other party – 0.2%, PNCR – 0.1%, Partidul Patriotiții Poporului – 0.1%.

Calculations show that the sovereignist parties would total just over 30% of the votes, not far from the combined percentages of Călin Georgescu and George Simion in the first round, 36% respectively.



Elena Lasconi, ahead of Călin Georgescu in the race for Cotroceni

The USR candidate has a small lead over the independent who clearly won the first round of the presidential elections, according to data from an opinion poll conducted by AtlasIntel between November 26-28, 2024 and obtained by HotNews. The study was conducted on a sample of 2,116 respondents and does not measure the effects of the CCR’s decision to request a recount of the votes in the first round.