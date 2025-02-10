The request to suspend President Klaus Iohannis has been discussed in Parliament on Monday, with the Parliament deciding to debate it on Tuesday, in the joint plenary session, at 10:00. The request to suspend President Klaus Iohannis was submitted by the Opposition.

After two attempts in which they did not collect all the necessary signatures, the parliamentarians from AUR, SOS and POT received the support of those from USR. The request for suspension thus meets the first condition to reach the vote, being supported by more than a third of the senators and deputies.

The opposition is trying for the third time to bring this suspension proposal to the plenary of the Parliament, after the ruling parties blocked it twice, citing technical and procedural reasons. Therefore, this request did not get past the Permanent Bureaus, so the signatures were submitted again.

At least one third of the number of parliamentarians is needed, that is, at least 155 signatures. This time, USR parliamentarians have also joined the initiative, so there are a total of 178 signatures left.

In order for this request to reach the plenary, it is necessary that the request finally passes the Permanent Bureaus of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, and finally at least 233 votes are needed in the plenary in favor of the dismissal of the president. It should be noted that, up to this step, consultation and opinion from the Constitutional Court are also needed.

The last stage stipulates that, if there is a vote in favor of the suspension, a referendum for the dismissal of President Klaus Iohannis must be organized within 30 days at the latest. Recently, the head of state announced that he will remain in Cotroceni until he hands over the mandate to the newly elected president. Klaus Iohannis could meet with the leaders of the governing coalition today, according to some political sources.

Liberal leader Emil Bloc declared in Parliament that the National Liberal Party will not vote to suspend President Klaus Iohannis, stating that this move will worsen the situation in Romania. “I hope we find the same maturity at the level of the political class. We are in an electoral process, such a suspension procedure would only worsen the situation in Romania as a whole, not solve it. Therefore, in the National Liberal Party I have not personally met any voices that support the suspension of the President of Romania. I am convinced that, if ever, through absurdity, such a move is reached, the National Liberal Party will not support such a move, and the simple way is – you are present in the hall to ensure the quorum, but do not participate in the vote for such a procedure,” he declared.

Crin Antonescu mentions Iohannis’ potential stepping down

The presidential candidate from the PNL and PSD, Crin Antonescu, admitted on Sunday evening, on TVR Info, that the leaders of the governing coalition will have a meeting, on Monday, with President Klaus Iohannis and that it is not excluded that he will announce his withdrawal from the position of President of Romania.

Antonescu was asked on TVR about the meeting of President Klaus Iohannis with the leaders of the governing coalition, which is expected to take place on Monday, the day when the request for suspension from office, submitted by the Opposition, will be discussed in the Joint Permanent Bureaus (BPR) of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.

“It was not announced publicly. I have no other information about this meeting. I can assume that it could be the option in which the president decides to withdraw. That could be an option. It could be a discussion about the suspension procedure, which begins in Parliament, if the president wants to go through it, to face it, so to speak, to ask the majority leaders if he still has support, if he rejects it,” said Crin Antonescu.

He added that “there may be new elements in relation to what happened in the first round of the elections.”

“The reasons and the data on which the Constitutional Court canceled the second round of the elections are known, but, as you know, in public opinion there is still a request or an expectation or a hope for new data, which would make it clearer to us why that round of elections was canceled,” Antonescu also said.

Regarding the resignation of the head of state, Crin Antonescu showed that it is difficult for him to say what is appropriate or inappropriate for someone to do in his place, especially a president of the country. “What is important is that we, however, by May, have the opportunity to conduct a normal, fair, content-filled electoral campaign, because it is a very important election for this country, and not to have this interval parasited with a debate that a referendum would require. President Iohannis’ mandates have ended, or will end in two months, or however many there are left. The opinion about them is formed. The historical discussion about them will follow. I do not think that this is the topic of Romania now, to discuss for or against what Mr. Iohannis has done in the ten years”, he explained.

The PSD-PNL candidate for presidential elections voiced hope that, if the president decides to resign, that we have an interim presidency and do this campaign, and if the president does not choose this, he hopes that the suspension request will not pass. “Entering into a referendum now, apart from the image of additional instability for Romania, we are simply wasting time on something else and this would only be in favor of ultranationalist or extremist forces,” he believes.

“(…) So we don’t need a debate about Klaus Iohannis, we need a debate about the future. And that’s why, either Klaus Iohannis resigns, or I hope that the majority rejects this absolutely populist and absolutely electoral suspension move, but only in favor of some,” Antonescu pointed out.

The coalition’s candidate in the presidential elections, Crin Antonescu, also stated on Sunday, regarding the chances that the request for the suspension of President Klaus Iohannis will be adopted by Parliament, that unfortunately the USR has joined AUR, POT, SOS in this endeavor and this makes the request for the suspension of the president close to being successful, because they lack a few votes.

According to Antonescu, Klaus Iohannis’s stay at Cotroceni drags down the candidacy of all pro-Westerners, not just his.

“It is a very fragile majority. In my opinion, unfortunately, the USR has joined AUR, POT, SOS in this endeavor and this makes the request for the suspension close to being successful. That is, they need 6-7 votes, I don’t know, 10 votes from the majority. And, since there are people there who have intensely requested the withdrawal of Mr. Iohannis, it is not excluded,” Antonescu said.

Asked if the fact that President Iohannis is still in Cotroceni drags him down, Antonescu said: “I think it drags down not only my candidacy, that I am not Mr. Iohannis’ candidate, it drags down the candidacy of all pro-Westerners, because I will not be the only one, it drags down the current majority, it drags down the option of continuing Romania’s pro-Western orientation.”

According to Antonescu, “a debate now, for another two months, only serves those who have a different orientation and other intentions.” “I deplore the fact that the USR, which is part of the pro-Western camp, in my opinion, I hope I am right, nevertheless led, by joining with the others, to this situation,” Antonescu emphasized.

Regarding what Klaus Iohannis loses through this suspension, Crin Antonescu said that, in his opinion, for better or worse, his mandates have ended, what Klaus Iohannis had to say, to do in Romania as president has ended.

“If it comes to a suspension and a referendum, to a dismissal, I really see that he has only one thing to lose. Because I don’t think that any president, Mr. Klaus Iohannis, wants to leave history, the presidential scene, through dismissal,” Antonescu said, specifying that according to the law, he believes that if you are dismissed, you also lose your rights that are provided by law for former presidents.

Regarding Klaus Iohannis remaining in office after the expiration of his mandate, Crin Antonescu said that the head of state requested the interpretation of the Constitutional Court, between the two articles that are somehow contradictory in the Constitution. “From his point of view, he respects the Court’s decision and remains in office until a new president is elected,” Antonescu added.