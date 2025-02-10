Liberal leader Emil Bloc declared in Parliament that the National Liberal Party will not vote to suspend President Klaus Iohannis, stating that this move will worsen the situation in Romania. “I hope we find the same maturity at the level of the political class. We are in an electoral process, such a suspension procedure would only worsen the situation in Romania as a whole, not solve it. Therefore, in the National Liberal Party I have not personally met any voices that support the suspension of the President of Romania. I am convinced that, if ever, through absurdity, such a move is reached, the National Liberal Party will not support such a move, and the simple way is – you are present in the hall to ensure the quorum, but do not participate in the vote for such a procedure,” he declared.
Crin Antonescu mentions Iohannis’ potential stepping down
The presidential candidate from the PNL and PSD, Crin Antonescu, admitted on Sunday evening, on TVR Info, that the leaders of the governing coalition will have a meeting, on Monday, with President Klaus Iohannis and that it is not excluded that he will announce his withdrawal from the position of President of Romania.
Antonescu was asked on TVR about the meeting of President Klaus Iohannis with the leaders of the governing coalition, which is expected to take place on Monday, the day when the request for suspension from office, submitted by the Opposition, will be discussed in the Joint Permanent Bureaus (BPR) of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.
“It was not announced publicly. I have no other information about this meeting. I can assume that it could be the option in which the president decides to withdraw. That could be an option. It could be a discussion about the suspension procedure, which begins in Parliament, if the president wants to go through it, to face it, so to speak, to ask the majority leaders if he still has support, if he rejects it,” said Crin Antonescu.
He added that “there may be new elements in relation to what happened in the first round of the elections.”
“The reasons and the data on which the Constitutional Court canceled the second round of the elections are known, but, as you know, in public opinion there is still a request or an expectation or a hope for new data, which would make it clearer to us why that round of elections was canceled,” Antonescu also said.
Regarding the resignation of the head of state, Crin Antonescu showed that it is difficult for him to say what is appropriate or inappropriate for someone to do in his place, especially a president of the country. “What is important is that we, however, by May, have the opportunity to conduct a normal, fair, content-filled electoral campaign, because it is a very important election for this country, and not to have this interval parasited with a debate that a referendum would require. President Iohannis’ mandates have ended, or will end in two months, or however many there are left. The opinion about them is formed. The historical discussion about them will follow. I do not think that this is the topic of Romania now, to discuss for or against what Mr. Iohannis has done in the ten years”, he explained.
The PSD-PNL candidate for presidential elections voiced hope that, if the president decides to resign, that we have an interim presidency and do this campaign, and if the president does not choose this, he hopes that the suspension request will not pass. “Entering into a referendum now, apart from the image of additional instability for Romania, we are simply wasting time on something else and this would only be in favor of ultranationalist or extremist forces,” he believes.
According to Antonescu, “a debate now, for another two months, only serves those who have a different orientation and other intentions.” “I deplore the fact that the USR, which is part of the pro-Western camp, in my opinion, I hope I am right, nevertheless led, by joining with the others, to this situation,” Antonescu emphasized.
