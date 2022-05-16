Sweden officially announces application for NATO membership

Sweden will apply for NATO membership, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson announced on Monday, as BBC announced. The announcement comes a day after Finland’s similar decision to apply to join the North Atlantic Alliance.

“There is a large majority in the Swedish parliament in favor of joining NATO,” said Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson following a security policy debate. “The best thing for Sweden and the Swedish people is to join NATO.”

The date for the official request is still unclear, as Sweden will send its request together with Finland, the Swedish prime minister said. She emphasized that she still did not see any direct military threats against Sweden.

Sweden’s ruling Social Democratic Party (UN Democratic Party) announced on Sunday that it supports the country’s accession to NATO, abandoning decades of opposition following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and creating a large majority in parliament in favor of accession.

NATO membership was a distant prospect just a few months ago, but Russia’s attack on Ukraine has led both Sweden and Finland to rethink their security needs and seek security in an alliance they parted ways with. during the Cold War.

Finland’s and Sweden’s EU accession talks are mistakes that will have “far-reaching consequences” and lead to a radical change in the global situation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Riabkov said on Monday, according to Interfax.