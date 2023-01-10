Sweden will not initiate a vote for the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to Schengen

Sweden will not initiate a vote on the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to Schengen in the EU Council until an agreement is reached with the countries that opposed the entry of the two states, said the permanent representative of Sweden, Lars Danielsson, whose country took over the rotating EU presidency from January 1.

Lars Danielsson emphasized that Sweden has never opposed the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen Area, Novinite reports. At the same time, Lars Danielsson stated that the Swedish Presidency will organize consultations on how to proceed in the future.

“This, of course, includes the two countries in question, as well as countries that have claimed to have a problem with the process. We also note that some of the reasons cited when the decision was made in December are not directly related to European issues or those related to the prerogatives of the presidency,” he added.

“We have already started bilateral consultations with the affected parties. I cannot say now when the issue will be put back on the agenda of the Justice and Home Affairs Council. In our opinion, the sooner the better. But there is no point in putting it on the agenda until it is clear that there is a reasonable chance of getting approval in the Council. We will try to do this during the Swedish presidency, but I cannot guarantee that it will happen. It is not primarily up to us, but to the parties involved,” Danielsson argued.

Last December, Austria and the Netherlands blocked the admission of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen. Both countries oppose the accession of Bulgaria, and Austria opposes the accession of Romania. To reach an agreement in this regard, unanimity is required from the member countries. According to Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, a solution to this problem is expected this year, by October at the latest.

The first meeting of the Justice and Home Affairs Council under the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union will take place on January 25-27, according to the Council’s agenda. Official sources told digi24.ro that Interior Minister Lucian Bode will attend the meeting in Stockholm. According to the cited sources, Romania is trying to use this informal meeting to arrange several bilateral meetings, the most important of which could be the one with the representatives of Sweden, the country that holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union and which can put the subject of Romania’s accession on the agenda of the JHA Council at Schengen.