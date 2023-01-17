Swedish PM: “We want to put Romania’s Schengen accession topic on the agenda in the JHA Council”

The Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson, said, on Tuesday, in the plenary session of the European Parliament, that he understands the disappointments of Romania and Bulgaria, which he considers justified, and that he wants to put on the agenda of the EU Council the issue of expanding the Schengen space, according to some Romanian MEPs.

Sweden holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union until June 30.

MEP Eugen Tomac announced that the Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristtersson declared, on Tuesday, in the plenary of the European Parliament, that his country, which holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, wants to put the issue of Schengen expansion on the agenda.

“Right now, in the plenary session of the European Parliament, the Swedish Prime Minister, Ulf Kristersson, declared: We want to put the issue of expanding the Schengen area on the agenda. I know that this is what Romania and Bulgaria are waiting for .Let’s hope that Romania will be able to fructify as effectively as possible this commitment of Sweden assumed a few moments ago in Strasbourg”, said Tomac.

“I asked the Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson, to keep Romania’s accession to the Schengen area on the agenda of the Council of the European Union,” said Liberal MEP Siegfried Muresan, adding that the Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson had told the plenary sitting, on the occasion of the presentation of the program of activities of the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the European Union: “Unfortunately, under the previous presidency of the European Union, we could not unanimously agree on the accession of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen area, although these countries meet all the necessary conditions, as the European Commission has repeatedly said. That is why, Mr Prime Minister, let’s keep this topic high on the agenda to ensure we can deliver on this commitment. Just as the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO will make us all safer, the accession of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen area will also make us all safer.”

PNL MEP Rares Bogdan Ulf Kristersson also confirmed that Prime Minister of Sweden had said: “We understand the disappointments of Romania and Bulgaria, they are justified.I do not hesitate to say that we want to put the expansion of the Schengen area on the agenda in the Council, during our presidency”.