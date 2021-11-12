Talks on green certificate at work blocked. PM: The bill discriminates the private-sector employees

Discussions on the law that imposes the vaccination green certificate on employees are being put on hold. According to Digi24 sources, Prime Minister Florin Cîţu says that the law is discriminatory for private employees, because it includes the grace period of 60 days in which people can be tested only for state employees. The bill is currently in debate within the special committees in the Chamber of Deputies after it had been rejected in the Senate.

In the meeting of the PNL Executive Bureau, Florin Cîțu announced that the discussions will not continue until this point is resolved.

The lower chamber’s special committees have talked about the mandatory green certificate at work, with a grace period of 60 days in which the staff can be tested, namely ten anti-Covid tests per month for each person.

The Health Committee is discussing that these measures be introduced in the private sector as well, but there is a problem whether there is enough money to impose all the tests in the private sector.

The talks on the mandatory green certificate at the workplace are to be resumed next week. However the compulsion of the certificate in the private sector must be solved, as there is a risk that the law is challenged at the Constitutional Court and rejected altogether.

The bill says that Romanian employees who are not vaccinated could benefit from free testing, but only for 60 days. If passed, the law could enter into force in December at the earliest.

At the end of October, the bill on the green certificate was rejected in the Senate. Although there were 48 votes “for” and 46 “against” in the hall, after counting the votes cast online, it was found that two votes “for” are missing. It took 69 votes for the law to pass. Thus, the law was rejected because it is an organic law.