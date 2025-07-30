Talks to decide the date of Bucharest mayor elections

Nicușor Dan Met with Former USR Leader Cătălin Drulă at Cotroceni Palace.

President Nicușor Dan, former mayor of Bucharest, met today with former USR leader Cătălin Drulă at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. When asked about the meeting, the President said that Drulă fits the profile of a potential Bucharest mayor and emphasized that the governing coalition was expected to set the date for the local elections in the capital today. According to sources cited by Digi24.ro, the decision has been postponed until next week, with the end of November being one of the dates under consideration.

“I spoke with Mr. Drulă about many things, especially regarding transportation in Bucharest,” said the head of state during a press conference. “You know he’s passionate about this topic. We also have elections coming up that were supposed to be discussed in today’s coalition meeting—maybe you know better than I do what was decided—regarding the date of the Bucharest elections.”

The President highlighted that the city’s main issue is transportation, adding that “someone with expertise in transport is certainly welcome in this race.” When asked whether Drulă matches the profile of a capital city mayor, he responded: “Certainly, yes!”

