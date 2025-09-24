Tensions Between Chisinau and Moscow Escalate Ahead of Moldova’s September 28 Parliamentary Elections
In the days leading up to Moldova’s parliamentary elections on September 28, tensions between Chisinau and Moscow have sharply intensified, with both sides exchanging a series of strong accusations. Russia has claimed that recent measures taken by Moldovan authorities “undermine confidence in the legitimacy and transparency of the elections,” according to Reuters.
The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that it had summoned the Moldovan ambassador to protest Chisinau’s refusal to accredit Russian representatives as election observers. The Ministry stated that these actions “are incompatible with the democratic values that the Moldovan leadership claims to uphold” and labeled the decision as “another manifestation of its anti-Russian policy,” Tass reported.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also accused Chisinau of restricting the voting rights of Moldovans living in Russia by organizing only two polling stations. Peskov claimed that this would prevent a portion of the diaspora from having their voices heard, while those supporting Western development in Moldova would still be able to vote. He stressed that Moscow is not seeking to directly influence the elections but is highlighting the frustration of Moldovan citizens unable to exercise their voting rights.
The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) further accused NATO member states of deploying troops to Romania near Moldova’s borders, allegedly to intervene at the request of President Maia Sandu in case of “gross election fraud” that might lead citizens to protest. Chisinau has dismissed these claims as disinformation, stating they aim solely to intimidate the public and undermine confidence in Moldova’s European path.
Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean has repeatedly warned that Russia is attempting to seize control of the country. Recean described Moscow’s efforts as an interference campaign in Moldova’s domestic elections. He detailed four primary methods of Russian influence:
-
Paramilitary Operations – Russian special services allegedly trained over 70 young Moldovans in Serbia to create mass unrest, using firearms, grenades, and other weapons. Some of these groups were reportedly linked to political parties.
-
Electoral Corruption Schemes – The Shor criminal network, allegedly funded by Russia, has attempted to buy votes using techniques such as ballot “carousel” manipulation. Law enforcement has conducted over 600 searches since August, targeting vote-buying and destabilization efforts.
-
Cyberattacks – Russian cyber operations have targeted Moldova’s critical government infrastructure, including border systems, airports, payment platforms, and communication networks, aiming to sow panic and distrust. Over 1,000 cyberattacks were identified in 2025 alone.
-
Information Warfare – Russia is reportedly conducting massive disinformation campaigns through fake accounts, spam, and manipulated content to influence public opinion, targeting both domestic and diaspora audiences. TikTok removed over 100,000 fake accounts in recent months as part of this effort.
Prime Minister Recean called on Moldovan citizens and election participants to remain vigilant, report illegal activities, and participate in the vote honestly. He urged political figures to publicly distance themselves from electoral corruption and Russian influence, emphasizing that “the final battle for our country’s future is underway.”
The escalating rhetoric highlights the fragility of Moldova’s political landscape as it heads into a crucial election, with both domestic and international stakes high.
Oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc to be extradited to Moldova on Thursday
Another important move related to the political scene has come today with the announcement of the extradition of the pro-Russian oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc from Greece to Moldova. It could be a sign that Europe is lining up behind Chisinau, with the clear message for Russia especially, of supporting its European path.
