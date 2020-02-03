Teodor Melescanu resigns as Senate speaker

Teodor Meleșcanu has resigned from the position of Senate speaker today, one week after the Constitutional Court had ruled that his appointment in this seat had been unconstitutional.

Teodor Meleşcanu announced he is stepping down even if the CCR reasoning has not been released yet.

Melescanu’s appointment as Senate Speaker to replace his former party boss Calin Popescu Tariceanu has been challenged by several MPs from ALDE, PNL, PMP and UDMR.

The interim Senate leadership has been taken over by PSD senator Titus Corlățean.

However, a new fully- fledged Senate speaker will be voted by the upper chamber’s plenary session, with all parties proposing candidates.

PNL is endorsing Alina Gorghiu for this seat, while USR has proposed Vlad Alexandrescu.