The 1st Korea-Romania Forum, due in Bucharest on May 23

In celebration of the 15th Anniversary of the establishment of the Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Korea and Romania, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Romania, with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania, and the Euro-Atlantic Resilience Centre (E-ARC) organises the 1st edition of the Korea-Romania Forum, an event which brings together professionals from the governmental and academic sectors of both countries.

The inaugural edition of the Forum will be held in Bucharest, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, starting from 10:00, at Creart (Strada Alexandru Lahovari 7), with the aim of sharing knowledge and expertise in fields of common interest for both Republic of Korea and Romania and subsequently laying the foundation of a network of knowledge-based experts and a platform for promoting dialogue and coordination in policy-making.

The opening session will engage the audience with remarks from H.E. Mr. Kap-soo Rim, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Romania, H.E. Mr. Traian Laurențiu Hristea, State Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania, and Mr. Ben-Oni Ardelean, Deputy and Chairperson of the Friendship Parliamentary Group with Republic of Korea.

During the first session, the speakers will look at the evolution of bilateral relations between Korea and Romania, by analyzing areas with high potential for collaboration and identifying ways to boost substantial cooperation under the umbrella of the Korea-Romania Strategic Partnership.

The second session will tackle resilience in the context of international security, with the panelists sharing views and expertise on cyber resilience and interconnectivity of new technologies.

The third session will bring into discussion the strategic value of the Black Sea region amid transformative changes in the security landscape, and ways of cooperation with strategic partners, including the Republic of Korea.

“What I want to achieve from this Forum is to form an ‘epistemic community’, a network of knowledge-based experts which help decision-makers to define the problems they face and to identify creative policy solutions”, is the vision of H.E. Ambassador Rim. Having in mind the aim of this Forum and following a prominent hosting in Bucharest of the first edition this year, the organizers are planning to further develop the Forum into an annual event, held alternately between Romania and Korea.