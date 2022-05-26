The 4-th Macro Tranche For Ukraine 

On May 23, it was announced that EU leaders had made a final decision regarding aid to Ukraine. Politicians approved a €500 million tranche. In total, for the three months of the war, the European Union will provide €2 billion in aid to Ukraine. These figures allow Ukrainians to continue to fight for their territory and deter the aggressor from committing crimes throughout the country.

During the approval of the financial assistance, the EU Council was guided by 2 aspects:

Protection of the civilian population;

Protecting democracy and the integrity of nations.

Read the entire story here.