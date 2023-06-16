The astronomical amount that AUR leader George Simion received as a wedding gift

Chairman of AUR political party, George Simion won 400,000 euros at the wedding he organized last year as a country party in Vâlcea county. The amount appears in the last wealth declaration filed by the AUR leader.

George Simion, co-president of AUR and member of the Romanian Parliament, has updated his wealth declaration on the website of the Chamber of Deputies.

In the”Gifts, services or advantages obtained for free” section, Simion entered the sum of 400,000 euros, which he claims he received as a “wedding gift”, together with his wife, Ilinca, at the wedding last year, on August 27.

The wedding took place in August last year, in the town of Măciuca in Vâlcea county, being organized and presented as “a country party” to which Simion claimed that 10,000 people would come.

A few months ago, Simion said that he and his wife had 15,000 euros left after the wedding. “How much has been collected… how much we have left, in this sense, 15,000 euros. We are doing a mobile hospital project“, said George Simion in March.

Apart from the wedding gift, Gerorge Simion also transferred the parliamentarian’s allowance of 141,000 lei to his income. His wife, Ilinca, has no declared income.

George Simion does not own any land, and in real estate he transferred a 44 square meter apartment in Bucharest, which belongs to his wife. The two have a Ford Fiesta car and owe the bank over 200,000 lei, a 30-year mortgage.