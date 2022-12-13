The Austrian ambassador in Bucharest, absent from Iohannis’ meeting with diplomats from the EU states

The Austrian ambassador to Romania did not participate, on Tuesday, in the meeting of President Klaus Iohannis with the diplomats of the member states of the European Union accredited in Romania, a deputy being present instead, official sources told News.ro. Its absence occurs in the context in which Austria prevented Romania’s accession to Schengen.

President Klaus Iohannis had, on Tuesday, a meeting with the ambassadors of the European Union member states accredited in Romania, at the Athénée Palace Hilton Hotel, and the Austrian ambassador, Adelheid Folie, did not participate in the event, being represented by a deputy, the cited sources stated.

After the decision taken by Vienna on Thursday in the JAI Council, Austria’s ambassador to Bucharest, Adelheid Folie, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which conveyed that Vienna’s attitude against Romania’s accession to Schengen is “inadmissible, unjustified and unfriendly”.

“The Austrian ambassador was told that Vienna’s negative vote is all the more surprising in the context of the existence of long diplomatic relations, with a tradition of over 100 years, between our countries, as well as substantial bilateral cooperation, especially in the economic field – Austria being one of Romania’s most important economic partners and the second foreign investor on the Romanian market.”

The chargé d’affaires at the Austrian Embassy said that Adelheid Folie is on vacation.

When leaving the ambassadors’ meeting, the deputy representative of Vienna in Bucharest was asked by journalists why Adelheid Folie was absent. “She is on vacation in Austria. It’s a long-term planned vacation”, he answered.