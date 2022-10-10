The center of Kiev, attacked with rockets. Explosions in several cities in Ukraine

Several Ukrainian cities came under attack on Monday morning, including the capital Kyiv, after the Kremlin leader accused Ukraine of orchestrating what he called a “terrorist attack” on a Kerch bridge linking Russia with Crimea. Ukraine has not directly claimed responsibility for the attack.

There have been at least three blasts in Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday morning that there were “several dead and wounded” following attacks on several Ukrainian cities.

According to the advisor to the Ukrainian Minister of the Interior, Rostyslav Smirnov, at least 8 people died and 24 were injured, Ukrinform informs.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has convened the national security council later on Monday, following Saturday’s explosion that partially destroyed the Kerch Bridge, specially built on Putin’s orders and linking Crimea to Russia.

At the same time, the Russians hit again, during the night, the Ukrainian city of Zaporozhye, but also Dnipro. According to authorities, a rocket attack in the city center destroyed a multi-story residential building.

Over the past week, 43 people have died in Russian attacks on the city of Zaporozhye, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. He emphasized that terrorism “is a crime that must be punished” and that it is necessary for Russia to be officially designated as a terrorist state.

Romania condemns the Russian attacks that led to dead and wounded in Zaporozhye

45 Romania strongly condemns the Russian attacks on civilian areas in Zaporozhye, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports, adding that those responsible must be held accountable.

“Romania firmly condemns the overnight shelling of civilian residential infrastructure in #Zaporizhzhia, #Ukraine. This is another vicious&inhumane attack against civilians, in violation of int’l humanitarian law. Those responsible must be held accountable,” reads the Romanian Foreign Ministry Twitter post.

Missile falls near the Romanian embassy in Kyiv

A missile fell on Monday morning a few hundred meters from the Romanian embassy in Kyiv, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu wrote on Twitter. He condemned the Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital and stated that the embassy staff was safe.

I strongly condemn RU missile strikes against civilian objectives in #Kyiv's centre &other ??cities, in blatant violation of int'l humanitarian law, resulting in loss of human lives. Glad that the personnel of RO?? Embassy is safe, even if one strike hit only 850m away of its HQ. — Bogdan Aurescu (@BogdanAurescu) October 10, 2022

Kyiv attack caught live on BBC

The British BBC television captured live the moment when the city of Kyiv was bombed on Monday morning, during a live broadcast. BBC correspondent Hugo Bachega was in a live broadcast from the Ukrainian capital on Monday morning, on the terrace of a building, with the city and the spiers of the golden-domed cathedral of St Michael behind him. While he was broadcasting live, the audio was covered by the distinctive sound of a plane or missile passing at low altitude, and then two booms were heard in the background, at which point the journalist went out of frame.

The aftermath of one strike on Kyiv this morning pic.twitter.com/sbzccJw6h4 — Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) October 10, 2022