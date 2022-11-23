The Chancellor of Austria, on the extension of Schengen: “75,000 migrants crossed Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary without being registered”

After the announcement of the Austrian Minister of the Interior, Gerhard Karner, that he is against the reception of Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania in the Schengen Area, due to the large number of migrants who arrive in the center of Europe without being checked at the external borders of the EU, the head of the government in Vienna came and qualified the statements. Karl Nehammer praised Croatia for the way it manages the Union’s external border and explicitly criticized Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary for letting migrants enter Europe illegally.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer is today on a visit to Croatia, where he will meet Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and President Zoran Milanovic. He was asked about the Schengen expansion before the start of the visit, based on the statements of the Minister of the Interior of Austria, Gerhard Karner, who had said that it is not the time to welcome Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania, because of the migrants who arrive illegally in Europe around external borders of the Union. Chancellor Nehammer qualified the statements of the Minister of the Interior, praising Croatia for the way it manages the EU’s external border and stating that the decision to be admitted to Schengen is made individually for each country, not as a bloc.

“We don’t feel any migratory pressure from northern Croatia. Since Croatia protects its borders in an exemplary manner, I see no problem here. The countries will be voted on individually (for access to the Schengen Area – n.r.)”, said Karl Nehammer, according to the Kleine Zeitung publication, which shows that the veto is directed against Romania and Bulgaria.

“We have 100,000 people who crossed the border illegally, of which 75,000 crossed countries like Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary without being registered by the security authorities there. It is a security risk and we will have to deal with it,” the Austrian chancellor said.