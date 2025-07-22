The Constitutional Court of Romania rejected on Tuesday the AUR’s complaint regarding the “austerity” law, adopted by holding the Executive accountable, according to Digi24 sources.

AUR claims that “it is a toxic, deeply unjust and profoundly unconstitutional law, which represents an abuse of power committed with cynicism and contempt towards Romanians and towards the principles that govern an authentic democracy”.

Thus, the first fiscal package for which the Government has assumed responsibility in Parliament can go to promulgation.

The decision was made unanimously. AUR challenged the first legislative package assumed by the Government two weeks ago. This package includes the freezing of pensions and salaries, an increase in VAT from 19% to 21%, and higher excise duties. Some of these measures are set to take effect as early as August 1.

“The Government abusively used the procedure of assuming responsibility to impose a heterogeneous set of measures that seriously affect millions of Romanians, without real debate in Parliament. The invoked urgency is a blatant falsehood: the budget deficit did not arise overnight, and the Government has had years to act through normal democratic mechanisms. What is Bolojan doing? He’s wrapping up cuts, discrimination, and humiliation in a single law, forcing it through Parliament and calling it ‘reform.’

The law challenged before the Constitutional Court is a festival of poverty, inequality, and legislative chaos: it eliminates benefits for families with children – a direct sabotage of demographic policies and the country’s future; it freezes salaries and cancels legal compensation for unused vacation; it staggers final court rulings – an unprecedented attack on the judiciary and the separation of powers; and it keeps military personnel at the brink of subsistence – a clear sign that this Government respects neither the army nor national dignity.

Meanwhile, five deputy prime ministers and hundreds of well-paid sinecures retain their privileges intact. The Government demands ‘austerity’ from those barely surviving, while its cronies ride in luxury cars paid for by taxpayers,” AUR stated.

According to the party, the law “is not only unconstitutional, but dangerous” because it “opens the door to a form of governance where the Executive makes laws without parliamentary oversight, ignoring the Constitution, citizens’ rights, and undermining the authority of the judiciary.”

“AUR calls on the Constitutional Court to fully reject this law and uphold the fundamental principles of the rule of law.

We also submitted and supported a no-confidence motion in Parliament against Bolojan’s Government, which introduced this fiscal package designed to impoverish Romanians.

(…) AUR did not create the crisis. AUR did not indebt Romania for 30 years. AUR did not bury the economy during the pandemic.

We will continue using all legal and democratic means available. In August. In September. Every month if necessary,” the representatives of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) said.

The first no-confidence motion faced by Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan’s Government since taking office was rejected on July 14 by the joint plenary session of Parliament. It recorded 134 votes “in favor” and four “against” out of 138 votes cast. For the motion to pass, 233 “yes” votes were required.

The no-confidence motion was initiated by the Opposition after the Government assumed responsibility in Parliament for the first fiscal package aimed at reducing the budget deficit. The motion was titled “They ruined the country and now they force Romanians to pay the bill – out with the hypocritical Government” and was signed by 131 MPs from AUR, POT, S.O.S. Romania, and unaffiliated members.

The Government assumed responsibility in Parliament on June 7 for the first package of fiscal measures. Two days later, AUR announced the submission of a no-confidence motion, claiming that the Government “usurped legitimate power and mocked the Romanian people’s will for representation,” and therefore “must disappear along with its lying, toxic propaganda machine.”

During the debate on the motion in the joint session of Parliament, Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan stated that Romania was already seeing the first positive signals regarding the economy.

“I ask my Opposition colleagues: aside from a political formality they’ve checked off, what’s the point of this motion? Would they rather we stop and go back to where we started?

Many of the issues they raise are already known—others are exaggerated or misinterpreted. The motion claims that Romania has a large deficit and rising government spending—we are aware of that. That’s why we are here: to fix these shortcomings, which is why we assumed responsibility.

They’ve wrapped these figures in colorful language, slogans, and accusations against the Government.

I understand the Opposition’s criticism—it’s their role and their right. But I made a call to Opposition parties to be part of the solution, not the problem.

I understand they disagree with the Government’s proposals, but then what are their solutions?” Bolojan said.

Sorin Grindeanu, interim leader of the PSD and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, argued during the plenary session that AUR doesn’t actually want the Government to fall, because it knows it has “no alternative” and “no coherent plan” for Romania.

According to the Constitution, the Executive may assume responsibility before the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate in a joint session on a program, a general policy statement, or a draft law (Article 114). If the Government is not dismissed by a no-confidence vote, the draft law—modified or supplemented with amendments accepted by the Executive—is considered adopted, and the program or policy statement becomes mandatory for the Government (Article 114 of the Constitution).