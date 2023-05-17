The date of the 2024 European Parliament elections has been set

The European Parliament elections will take place in the European Union states between June 6-9, 2024, announced the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola.

As elections in Romania can be organized on Sunday, the 2024 European Parliament elections would take place in our country on Sunday, June 9.

The election is held every five years and is the largest transnational election in the world. Following the election, Parliament votes to elect the new head of the European Commission, which is the EU’s executive body, and to approve the entire team of commissioners.

The European Parliament elections in Romania are the first of the 2024 electoral year. Next year, local, parliamentary and presidential elections will also take place in 2024 in Romania.

The incumbent ruling coalition considers combining two voting rounds is being discussed at the level of the governing coalition.

The European Parliament is made up of 705 deputies elected in the 27 member states of the enlarged European Union. Since 1979, deputies are elected by direct universal suffrage for a period of five years.

The first European elections in Romania took place on November 25, 2007, when Romanian voters directly elected 35 representatives in the European legislative forum. On May 26, 2019, Romanian citizens voted for 32 MEPs out of a total of 751. Following Great Britain’s exit from the European Union, the total number of MEPs is 705, with Romania returning 33 MEPs.

Seats in the European Parliament are allocated between the different states, under the EU treaties, based on the principle of “degressive proportionality”. Therefore, the countries with larger populations have more seats than smaller states, but smaller states get more seats than would result from a strictly proportional calculation.

The Romanian parties that won mandates in the European Parliament elections are: PNL-10, PSD – 8, USR-PLUS -8, PSD – 8, Pro Romania, PMP and UDMR – 2.