The European Citizens’ Initiative (ECI) Celebrates 10 Years of Promoting Democratic Participation in the European Union

The European Citizens’ Initiative celebrates its 10th anniversary on 2 June 2022 with a high-level debate – The European Citizens’ Initiative 10 years on: Ready for the future? – at the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC)n Brussels to mark an important milestone. The event will be opened by EESC president Christa Schweng, and Dubravka Šuica, Vice-President of the European Commission for Democracy and Demography.

The hybrid event will see participants from all over the European Union join in discussions in Brussels and online. Some sessions will look back on the past 10 years of the ECI, focusing on its successes and challenges. Others will focus on the future of the ECI as the tool develops and engages more young people, or through the perspective of current initiative organisers.

The event will also examine how the ECI and other similar participatory tools have contributed to the evolution of democracy, particularly in the context of threats to democracy, and discuss how they can further strengthen democracy in the EU.

What is the ECI?

The ECI is the first tool enabling citizens from all EU countries to come together and call for legislative change at the European level on issues they find important.

Introduced by the 2009 Lisbon Treaty, which entered into force on 1 December 2009, the ECI became operational on 1 April 2012 when the first ECI regulation started to apply. This led to the first initiative registered on Europe Day, 9 May 2012. One of the citizens’ initiatives that followed soon after – ‘Water and sanitation are a human right! Water is a public good, not a commodity!’ – became the first to reach the required target of 1 million signatures coming from EU citizens from at least 7 EU countries.

The ECI aims to engage EU citizens across borders on issues of common concern and create a sense of togetherness, participation, and partnership – strengthening transnational civil society and democracy.

The scope of the ECI tool covers policy areas where the European Commission has the power to propose legal action. This includes the environment, agriculture, transport, consumer protection, social rights and other areas that impact people’s daily lives.

Specific European citizens’ initiatives can be launched by a core group of organisers from at least 7 Member States. The European Commission first checks the legal viability of the initiative before allowing the organisers to start collecting signatures. Once 1 million signatures have been collected and then verified by national authorities, the College of Commissioners adopts an official reply to the initiative deciding what action to take or not, and why.

Over the past 10 years, more than 800 citizen organisers have started close to 90 European citizens’ initiatives, collecting more than 16 million signatures from across the EU. They have used their right to bring an important issue to EU level – to spark debate, raise awareness and trigger policy change.

It is also the right of every EU citizen to sign and support an on-going citizens’ initiative.

The most recent initiative registered by the European Commission on 27 April 2022 is ‘End the Slaughter Age‘. The initiative calls on the Commission to exclude livestock farming from activities eligible for agricultural subsidies and to include ethical and ecological alternatives, such as cell farming and plant proteins. It also calls for incentives for the production and sale of plant-based and cellular agricultural products.

There are currently 17 European citizens’ initiatives collecting signatures on various topics: calling for new rules to reduce impacts on climate change, rules on animal protection, sports, data protection, EU trade policy or introducing universal basic income.

Successful ECI initiatives

Initiatives that have successfully reached 1 million signatures and received an official response from the Commission, among others, include:

Water and sanitation are a human right! Water is a public good, not a commodity!: The first citizens’ initiative to collect 1 million signatures led to the revision of the EU Drinking Water Directive, which includes an obligation for Member States to improve access to water and ensure access for vulnerable and marginalised groups.

Ban glyphosate and protect people and the environment from toxic pesticides: An initiative calling Member States to ban glyphosate, reform the pesticide approval procedure and set EU-wide mandatory reduction targets for pesticide use. In response to this initiative, the Commission revised the General Food Law Regulation, increasing the transparency of the EU risk assessment in the food chain. In addition, the ‘Farm to Fork Strategy’ strategy includes ambitious targets for pesticides, notably a reduction by 50% of the use and risk of chemical and most hazardous pesticides.

End the Cage Age: An initiative calling for legislation to prohibit the use of cages for certain farmed animals. In its response, the Commission commits to table, by the end of 2023, a legislative proposal to phase out, and ultimately prohibit, the use of cage systems for all animals mentioned in the initiative.

On 1 June 2022, the Network of ECI communicators – including ECI National Contact Points, ECI Ambassadors, representatives of the ECI Forum as well as experts from the European institutions and other relevant stakeholders – will meet for a working session in Brussels. Representatives from more than 19 countries will join forces to discuss communicating about active citizenship and democracy in general, and the ECI in particular. Find out more about ECI national contact points (https://europa.eu/citizens-initiative/contact-points-national-level_en)and national ECI Ambassadors.