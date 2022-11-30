The European Commission suspends 7.5 billion euros of EU funds for Hungary

The European Commission has decided to propose the suspension of 7.5 billion euros of EU cohesion funds intended for Hungary, because it has not implemented all the reform measures agreed with the European executive by the November 19 deadline.

“The Commission has today presented an assessment under the conditionality procedure to Hungary.

The Commission finds that, notwithstanding steps taken, there is still a continued risk to the EU budget given that the remedial measures that still need to be fulfilled are of a structural and horizontal nature.

While a number of reforms have been undertaken or are underway, Hungary failed to adequately implement central aspects of the necessary 17 remedial measures agreed under the general conditionality mechanism by the deadline of 19 November, as it had committed to. These relate, in particular, to the effectiveness of the newly established Integrity Authority and the procedure for the judicial review of prosecutorial decisions.

The Commission has concluded that the conditions for the application of the regulation remain and that further essential steps will be needed to eliminate remaining risks for the EU budget in Hungary. As a result, the Commission has decided to maintain its initial proposal of 18 September to suspend 65% of the commitments for three operational programmes under cohesion policy, amounting to €7.5 billion. The Commission equally maintains its proposal that no legal commitments may be entered into with any public interest trust,” reads an EC press release.