The European Parliament declares Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

The European Parliament, gathered in plenary session in Strasbourg, declared Russia as a state that sponsors terrorism, according to a statement sent on Wednesday.

MEPs adopted, with 494 votes for, 58 against and 44 abstentions, a resolution related to the latest developments in Russia’s brutal war of aggression against Ukraine. The document emphasizes that the deliberate attacks and atrocities committed by Russian forces and their representatives against civilians in Ukraine, the destruction of civilian infrastructure and other serious violations of international and humanitarian law constitute acts of terrorism and war crimes. In light of this fact, they recognize Russia as a state that sponsors terrorism and “resorts to terrorist means”.

As the European Union cannot currently officially designate a state as a sponsor of terrorism, the European Parliament calls on the EU and its member states to develop an appropriate legal framework and consider adding Russia to such a list. This would lead to a series of significant restrictive measures against Moscow and would have deep restrictive implications for the EU’s relations with Russia.

Meanwhile, MEPs are asking the Council to include the Russian paramilitary organization ‘Wagner Group’, the 141st Special Motorized Regiment, also known as the ‘Kadîrovitsi’, as well as other Russian-funded armed groups, militias and proxies, on the EU’s list of terrorists. The European Parliament calls on the European Union to further isolate Russia at the international level, including with regard to Russia’s membership of international organizations and bodies, such as the United Nations Security Council.

MEPs also want diplomatic relations with Russia to be reduced, EU contacts with Russian officials to be kept to an absolute minimum, and EU institutions affiliated with the Russian state that spread state propaganda around the world to be closed and banned.

In the context of the escalation of acts of terrorism by the Kremlin against Ukrainian civilians, the EP resolution calls on the member states to quickly complete the work on a ninth package of sanctions against Moscow.

MEPs also want EU countries to prevent, investigate and prosecute any circumvention of existing sanctions and, together with the European Commission, consider possible measures against countries that try to help Russia circumvent the restrictive measures already in place.