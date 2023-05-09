The European Cyber ​​Security Competence Center, the first EU agency based in Romania, opens on Tuesday in Bucharest. The center “brings together resources and high-level experts from across the EU to develop innovative solutions to cyber threats and increase our resilience to attacks,” said Thierry Breton, Commissioner for the Internal Market.

The headquarters of the new European Cybersecurity Competence Center is to be inaugurated on Tuesday, on the campus of the Polytechnic University of Bucharest. The ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă and representatives of the European Commission. This center aims to support cybersecurity innovation and industrial policy, as well as to develop and coordinate EU cybersecurity projects.

According to the European Commission, the European Cybersecurity Competence Center is responsible for the management of EU funds for the current long-term EU budget (2021-2027), in particular the adoption of cybersecurity work programmes, as well as the management cyber projects within the “Digital Europe” Program and the “Horizon Europe” Program.

Moreover, the center will manage security operations center projects under the Commission’s proposal for a European Cyber ​​Shield and collaborate with a network of national coordination centers to create an ecosystem for security innovation and competitiveness cyber throughout the EU.

“Cyber ​​security is an essential priority, and protecting our digital sovereignty requires joint efforts. The European Cyber ​​Security Competence Center brings together high-level resources and experts from across the EU to develop innovative solutions to cyber threats and increase our resilience to attacks. Working together, we can build a safer and more secure digital world for all Europeans,” said Thierry Breton, Commissioner for the Internal Market.

On December 10, 2020, as a result of the voting procedure held in Brussels, the EU member states chose Romania to host the future headquarters of the European Center for Industrial, Technological and Research Competences in the field of cyber security, the EU CYBER Center thus becoming the first structure EU from the territory of our country.

The CYBER Center will represent a key structure in the context of EU-level efforts to configure a European ecosystem in cyber security. The center will have an important role in supporting the creation of links between public and private actors in the field, the academic environment and the relevant industry in the Union, ensuring, at the same time, the coordination between the national centers for cyber security in the member states.

At the same time, the Center will act to stimulate research and technological innovation in order to strengthen cyber security within the Union. In the race to host the Center, our country competed with Belgium, Germany, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Poland and Spain.