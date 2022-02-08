The first statements of USR’s new interim leader after Ciolos’ resignation

USR will make “real opposition”, and “the coalition against nature has its days numbered”, stated on Tuesday Cătălin Drulă, the USR vice-president who took over the interim leadership of the party after the resignation of Dacian Cioloș.

Drulă thanked Dacian Cioloş and Dan Barna, saying that without them this merger would not have existed, while calling to the unity of the party. He also said he had great confidence in the future of the USR, which “will make a real opposition, fight with an inert system and show where the budgetary resource is wasted” and said that the party will have monitoring teams for each state institution.

“The coalition against nature has its days numbered,” said Catalin Drula. Asked if he will run for a full term as president of USR, Cătălin Drulă said that he has not yet made a decision.

The next step now would be to start the procedure of organizing an extraordinary congress of USR, to elect a new chairman.

On Monday the USR National Bureau – dominated by former chair Dan Barna’s team – rejected the new party reform program proposed by Dacian Cioloș, which the current USR president conditioned to remain in the party leadership. 11 of the 25 members of the party leadership voted for Cioloș’s project. In these conditions, Dacian Cioloș resigned from the USR leadership. He said it was a natural and sensible decision since his program was rejected. Ciolos also said that he no longer intends to run for the position of president of the party, because “it makes no sense”, nor to re-establish the old Plus.