The head of AEP, Constantin Mitulețu-Buică, resigned

Constantin-Florin Mitulețu Buică resigned from the position of president of the Permanent Electoral Authority, after the scandal related to the employment of his sister-in-law as a councillor.

The President of the Permanent Electoral Authority resigned on Wednesday, according to a press release from the institution.

“The Permanent Electoral Authority informs that today, January 11, 2023, Mr. Constantin-Florin Mitulețu-Buică submitted to the two chambers of the Parliament his honorary resignation from the position of president of the Permanent Electoral Authority starting on February 13, 2023, in accordance with Law no. . 208/2015 regarding the election of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, as well as for the organization and functioning of the Permanent Electoral Authority and Law no. 7/2006 regarding the status of the parliamentary civil servant”, the AEP press release states.

On Monday, the National Integrity Agency filed a complaint with the General Prosecutor’s Office against Constantin-Florin Mitulețu Buică, whom it accuses of employing his sister-in-law (his wife’s sister) as a counselor within the institution.

Mitulețu Buică admitted that he had approved the employment of his sister-in-law, but affirmed that he complied with the law. He also claimed that the woman had held several jobs, and that her qualities included her “professional activity and commitment”.