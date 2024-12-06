The last big poll before the second round of the 2024 presidential election
In just 24 hours, the hierarchy in the presidential race has changed, according to the latest data from the AtlasIntel survey, conducted in the first days of December 2024, on a sample of 5,505 people and obtained by HotNews.
The research comes a day after the CSAT declassified intelligence reports on Călin Georgescu’s electoral campaign and a day after another Atlas Intel poll gave him 47%, four percentage points ahead of Elena Lasconi in voting intentions. In the new poll, Elena Lasconi took the lead, with 48.6%, while Călin Georgescu is rated at 46.4%. At the same time, 3.1% of those who responded to the poll say they will cancel their vote, and 1.9% do not know who they will vote for.
A previous AtlasIntel poll a day ago gave Georgescu ranking first and Lasconi second.
The Atlas Intel survey has a margin of error of +-1.1%, at a 95% confidence level, and was conducted using a random digital recruitment method.
