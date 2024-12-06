In just 24 hours, the hierarchy in the presidential race has changed, according to the latest data from the AtlasIntel survey, conducted in the first days of December 2024, on a sample of 5,505 people and obtained by HotNews.

The research comes a day after the CSAT declassified intelligence reports on Călin Georgescu’s electoral campaign and a day after another Atlas Intel poll gave him 47%, four percentage points ahead of Elena Lasconi in voting intentions. In the new poll, Elena Lasconi took the lead, with 48.6%, while Călin Georgescu is rated at 46.4%. At the same time, 3.1% of those who responded to the poll say they will cancel their vote, and 1.9% do not know who they will vote for.

previous AtlasIntel poll a day ago gave Georgescu ranking first and Lasconi second.