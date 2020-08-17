The main contenders for the Bucharest mayor file bids

Nicusor Dan, endorsed by PNL and USR-PLUS and Gabriela Firea (PSD) have filed bids for the Bucharest City Hall on Sunday. Local elections are due on September 27 and Nicusor Dan and Gabriela Firea are contending for the Bucharest mayo seat as the front runners. Dan ran for the Capital City Hall before, while Firea is contending for a second term.

In a joint press conference, also attended by PNL chairman, PM Ludovic Orban and USR chairman Dan Barna, Nicusor Dan said that his campaign is addressing to the Bucharesters who “want a common sense Bucharest public administration, that should work for them, and not an administration that is lying them and is mocking at their money”.

Nicușor Dan has thanked PNL and USR-PLUS for endorsement and unity, “for they understood the Bucharesters’ message, meaning that they had enough with the PSD administration and they want to get rid of it”.

Nicușor Dan has slammed his main contender, Gabriela Firea, arguing “ how can you ask for a new term when you led the city to bankruptcy, when you spent in 4 years the money for 5 years, when you promised 20 kindergartens and you have done not a single one, when there are 1,000 blocks of flats at this moment which don’t have hot water in the 21st century and it would take 400 years for the heating network to be modernized if works continued at this pace?”

The right-wing candidate for Bucharest said that, among his priorities, there are the overground, the rehabilitation of the tramway lines, the smart traffic lights, the network of big parking at the entrance to the Capital city.

“We can make Bucharest a city that we can be proud of and where our children would not want to leave”, Dan concluded his speech.

In a different public appearance, during an interview to RFI on Monday, Nicusor Dan announced he would dismantle most of the 23 municipal companies established by Gabriela Firea, except for the firms managing the heating system and the public lighting.

As for Gabriela Firea, she said on Sunday after filing her bid at the Electoral Bureau that Romania is fighting a “sanitary war” which will bring about an economic crisis and, therefore, overcoming the crisis should be the main concern.

“From the first moment we equipped the Capital City’s hospitals, they look much better than the hospitals run by the Health Ministry, we made sure that the medical staff have all the necessary protective equipment and supplies, including a very high testing capacity, that’s why Bucharest did not become a [coronavirus] hotspot, although a large number of infected people are hospitalised in Bucharest, not all of them are from the Capital City, they also hail from other counties,” said Gabriela Firea.

She also talked about starting a blood plasma donation program, while calling on the government to join the Capital City Hall in this approach, “because it’s the people that matter the most.”

“Bankrupt! Extreme poverty! That will mean the <new Bucharest> in the view of the <united right> candidate”, said Firea, who claimed that the “already diminished Bucharest’s budget is in danger as the right-wing candidate has repeatedly announced that he would substantially cut or even cancel the subsidies paid by the Capital City Hall for the public transportation and heating network”, Firea said.

