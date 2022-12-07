The Minister of Tourism urges Romanians not to go skiing in Austria

The Minister of Tourism, Daniel Cadariu, says that an average of 370,000 Romanians go on vacation to Austria every year, mainly for skiing. “We all know that not only Austria has ideal conditions for skiing. “There are similar conditions, maybe even better in some cases, in Switzerland, Italy, France, Germany,” said the Minister of Tourism, as Austria opposes Romania’s accession to the Schengen Area.

Cadariu told Digi 24 today that the average number of Romanian tourists in Austria is 370,000, and last year, when there were restrictions due to the pandemic, there were 290,000. By comparison, the number of tourists coming from Austria to Romania does not exceed 40,000. This year, according to statistics from the first 10 months, of the 1.3 million foreign tourists, only 30,000 are from Austria

He qualified as “incomprehensible” the attitude of the Austrian government, which opposes Romania’s accession to Schengen: “There are neither technical arguments nor an explanation from the point of view of economic interests. Austrian capital is present in many fields in Romania – banking, oil, forestry. It is our duty to insist until the last moment that tomorrow we receive that unanimous vote that would allow entry into the Schengen Area”.