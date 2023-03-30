The Ministry of Justice proposes a threshold of 9,000 lei for the decriminalization of abuse of office, lower than in the bill adopted on Wednesday by the Senate, which provides for a threshold of 250,000 lei and which is to reach the Chamber of Deputies. The project that revives GEO 13 came from the Ministry of Justice, in order to harmonize the Criminal Code with the decisions of the CCR, the ministry led by Cătălin Predoiu not establishing a threshold, as requested by the Constitutional Court.

The Ministry of Justice reacted on Wednesday evening, more than half a day after the Senate adopted the project, with the vote of PSD, PNL and UDMR senators. The Ministry of Justice recalls the decisions of the Constitutional Court, which requested the establishment of a value threshold to decriminalize abuse of office, but without imposing a limit.

The ministry led by Cătălin Predoiu says that for the debates in the Chamber of Deputies on the draft law on the level of the threshold for the crime of abuse of office, it will support the adoption by the deputies of a threshold of 9,000 lei.

A draft amendment submitted by the Government to the Criminal Code adopted by the Senate on Wednesday establishes a new value threshold for abuse of office and neglect of duty. More precisely, if the damage is less than 250,000 lei, i.e. 50,000 euros, then it is not considered anymore a crime for which prison sentence is required.