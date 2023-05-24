The President of Hungary, again on a private visit to Romania

The President of Hungary, Katalin Novak, will participate, on Saturday, in the Catholic Pentecost pilgrimage from Şumuleu Ciuc, considered the largest of its kind in Central and Eastern Europe. The information was confirmed, on Wednesday, in a press conference, by the rector of the Franciscan church in Şumuleu Ciuc, father Timár Sándor Asztrik, who said that the president of Hungary is of the reformed denomination, but will participate “with great piety” in the pilgrimage.

“Yes, he will be here on pilgrimage. The lady president is of the reformed religion, but she comes with great piety here, to Şumuleu, the first time she comes”, said father Timár Sándor Asztrik. Also, the former president of Hungary, Ader Janos, will participate in the event, as he is present every year, together with his wife, during the pilgrimage from Şumuleu Ciuc.

The solemn service on Pentecost Saturday, from the saddle of the Şumuleu hill, the place of pilgrimage, will be officiated by Monsignor Dr. Gergely Kovács, archbishop of the Roman Catholic archdiocese of Alba Iulia, and the sermon will be delivered by Father Urban Eric, the Franciscan provincial of Transylvania.

The event will begin on Friday evening, at 6:00 p.m., when an opening liturgy of the pilgrimage will be celebrated in the Franciscan church, the pilgrims being expected to pray in the place of worship all night, and another service will be celebrated on Saturday morning, from at 7:00. Father Timár Sándor Asztrik said that many pilgrims will come to the procession from the country but also from Hungary, the presence of pilgrims from Australia, Sweden or the USA being announced. Also, many believers, especially those from Harghita, but also some from Hungary, will come on foot to the place where the liturgy will be celebrated on Pentecost Saturday.

According to the mayor of Miercurea-Ciuc, Attila Korodi, said that more than 300,000 people are expected to attend the event, pointing out that the authorities are prepared for the pilgrimage.