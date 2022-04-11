The Republic of Moldova received the EU accession questionnaire. Iohannis: “Romania is by its side”

The Republic of Moldova has received the European Commission’s questionnaire on the application for EU membership. The document was sent today, in Luxembourg, to Deputy Prime Minister Nicu Popescu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, by the Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi.

President Klaus Iohannis welcomed, in a message posted on Facebook, this “important stage of the European road” and assured the Republic of Moldova all the necessary support of Romania

“The handing over of the accession questionnaire by the European Commission @EU_Commission is an important step in the European road 🇪🇺 of the Republic of Moldova 🇲🇩, and Romania 🇷🇴 is by its side and offers it all our support,” says Iohannis on Twitter.

The Foreign Minister of the Republic of Moldova underlined that his country is accelerating its European path: “We reiterated that we are part of Europe not only geographically, but also through our identity, the values ​​we share, through Romanian, the official language of the EU we are talking about, and the common history we have.”

“The answers we will give to the questions in this questionnaire will be an x-ray of our current situation, showing how prepared we are for EU membership and, at the same time, will show us where we need to put more effort,” Nicu Popescu said.

The Romanian Foreign Minister, Bogdan Aurescu, also welcomed the completion of this step and stated according to Radio Chisinau that Romania will provide support for the Republic of Moldova in completing the European Commission’s questionnaire on the application for EU membership. “Romania is a strong supporter of the accession of the three countries. I am very glad that the Republic of Moldova and Georgia will receive these questionnaires today. I will meet today with my colleague Nicu Popescu and we will discuss what kind of assistance we can offer from a technical point of view “, stated the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania.