The Romanian language becomes the official language in the Republic of Moldova

The Parliament in Chisinau has passed the draft law that provides for the replacement of the phrases “Moldovan language”, “mother tongue” and “state language” with the phrase “Romanian language”. The bill was voted by 58 deputies. Deputies of the Bloc of Communists and Socialists protested with placards that read “The people are sovereign, the PAS is a tyrant”, “Constitution of the Republic of Moldova: Moldova, Moldovans, Moldovans”, agora.md reports.

After approving the bill, the deputies of the Action and Solidarity Party, the party of President Maia Sandu, chanted “Bravo“. “It’s a vote that was delayed,” said the President of the Parliament, Igor Grosu.

The Bloc of Communists and Socialists (BCS) tried to block the project and joined the podium with the initiators, the PAS parliamentarians, while shouting “Moldova” and “Anticipate”.

Previously, at the Parliament meeting on March 2, the initiative to change the phrase “Moldovan language” to “Romanian language” was added to the agenda in all the country’s legislation and especially in the Constitution. The meeting adjourned at the Legislature’s tribune. Even so, under chants of displeasure and applause from PAS, the initiative was voted in first reading with 56 votes.

On December 5, 2013, the Constitutional Court established that the Declaration of Independence of the Republic of Moldova, which stipulates that the state language is Romanian, prevails in relation to the Constitution and forms a common body with the Supreme Law. In other words, the phrase “Moldovan language” should be changed to “Romanian language”.