The Russian Federation officially excluded from the Council of Europe

In an extraordinary meeting this morning, the Committee of Ministers decided, in the context of the procedure launched under Article 8 of the Statute of the Council of Europe, that the Russian Federation ceases to be a member of the Council of Europe as from today, after 26 years of membership, the Council of Europe informed in a press release sent to our editorial office.

On 15 March, the Parliamentary Assembly unanimously adopted an Opinion which considered that the Russian Federation can no longer be a member State of the Organisation.

Also yesterday, the Government of the Russian Federation informed the Secretary General of its withdrawal from the Council of Europe in accordance with the Statute of the Council if Europe and of its intention to denounce the European Convention on Human Rights.

On 10 March, the Committee of Ministers decided to consult the Parliamentary Assembly on potential further use of Article 8 of the Statute.

On 25 February, following an exchange of views with the Parliamentary Assembly, the Committee of Ministers decided to launch the procedure provided by Article 8 of the Statute and agreed to suspend the Russian Federation from its rights of representation in the Council of Europe, in accordance with its relevant Resolution on legal and financial consequences on the suspension.

Russia joined the Council of Europe on 28 February 1996.