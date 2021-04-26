The Senate leadership sanctions controversial senator Diana Sosoaca
The Senate’s Legal Committee drafted a report against the senator, arguing that “since the very beginning of her term as MP, senator Diana Iovanovici-Șoșoacă’s conduct has not been one to honour the dignity of the positions, with all responsibilities that arise from the position of representative of the people”.
Almost two weeks ago, the YouTube channel administration warned the Romanian Parliament’s Upper House (the Senate) that they will take down the page of the institution if anti-mask messages posted by controversial senator Diana Sosoaca continue. A first step was the deletion of this kind of video clips posted by Diana Sosoaca.