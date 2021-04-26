The Senate leadership sanctions controversial senator Diana Sosoaca

The Senate Standing Bureau has decided on Monday to sanction former AUR, currently independent senator Diana Sosoaca by written warning, after the upper chamber’s legal committee had recommended by a written report that the senator should bye sanction for her denial to wear the protection facemask during the plenary session, for her extremist and homophobe speech, but also on the ground that she is breaking the laws and “the rules of common sense”.

Therefore, Diana Șoșoacă is not allowed anymore to represent the Romanian Senate in domestic and foreign events for the upcoming three months.

The senators has received a written warning for her aggressive conduct and language in Parliament and also for having refused to wear the facemask in a public institution.

The Senate’s Legal Committee drafted a report against the senator, arguing that “since the very beginning of her term as MP, senator Diana Iovanovici-Șoșoacă’s conduct has not been one to honour the dignity of the positions, with all responsibilities that arise from the position of representative of the people”.

Almost two weeks ago, the YouTube channel administration warned the Romanian Parliament’s Upper House (the Senate) that they will take down the page of the institution if anti-mask messages posted by controversial senator Diana Sosoaca continue. A first step was the deletion of this kind of video clips posted by Diana Sosoaca.