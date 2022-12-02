The Swedish Parliament voted for Romania’s accession to Schengen

The Swedish Parliament voted on Friday for Romania’s accession to Schengen, and at this moment Austria is still openly opposed, while the Netherlands would have reluctance especially towards Bulgaria.

The announcement was made by the Romanian MEP Victor Negrescu, who says that on Friday morning the Swedish Parliament voted for Romania’s accession to the Schengen area, in the European Affairs Commission.

The key moment regarding the expansion of the Schengen area will be on December 7, on the occasion of the meeting of the ambassadors of the EU member states, in which the final agenda of the Council of Justice and Internal Affairs is decided. At this moment, Austria is openly opposed, and the Netherlands expresses reluctance especially towards Bulgaria, while Croatia has the compass of all the member states, the Romanian MEP also says.

Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu welcomed the vote in the Swedish Parliament, favorable to Romania’s accession to the Schengen Area.

“I welcome today’s positive result from the Commission for European Affairs of the Swedish Parliament in favor of Romania’s accession to Schengen! I am glad that my efforts alongside my colleague, Minister Tobias Billstrom and the leaders of the Swedish Social Democratic Party were successful,” Aurescu wrote on Twitter.