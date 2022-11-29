The Swedish SocDems changed their minds, support Romania’s accession to Schengen

Ardalan Shekarabi, the spokesman of the Swedish Social Democrats, said that his party would not oppose Romania’s entry into the Schengen area, after they had voted in the Swedish Parliament against joining.

“The authorities apparently have no objection to the expansion”, Shekarabi says. “In this context, we are prepared to support a Swedish position that paves the way for the extension of the Schengen area to include Romania and Bulgaria,” he added.

Shekarabi pointed out that the Swedish Socialists will continue to say no to EU proposals if they feel there is a lack of solid analysis of how Swedish interests are affected. “We will be asking this of the government in future on all EU matters,” he says. Shekarabi points out that this is particularly important during Sweden’s EU presidency in the first half of 2023.

The announcement of the Swedish opposition’s backing Romania’s on Schengen was welcomed by the Romanian Foreign Minister, Bogdan Aurescu.

Thank you so much, Mr Ardalan Shekarabi @shekarabi, for your positive statement today regarding Romania's accession to #Schengen, also following our very good&comprehensive ?talk on November 22. RO?? accession will make EU?? more secure. https://t.co/5z5ywgl39r — Bogdan Aurescu (@BogdanAurescu) November 28, 2022

In mid-November, the Social Democrats voiced opposition regarding Romania’s and Bulgaria’s accession to Schengen. The reason was that they had not seen impact assessments from the relevant authorities on how, among other things, the fight against crime was affected.