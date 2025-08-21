European countries want President Trump to deploy U.S. fighter jets in Romania as part of the security guarantees offered by the United States to help end the war in Ukraine, according to information obtained by the British newspaper The Times. European military chiefs are reportedly discussing the deployment of F-35 jets in Romania, where NATO is building the largest airbase on the continent, to deter Russia from invading Ukraine again, the London-based publication writes. On Monday, Donald Trump ruled out deploying U.S. troops on the ground in Ukraine but said he is willing to provide “air support” as part of the U.S. security guarantees.

Following a White House meeting attended by President Zelensky and European leaders, several military leaders held a session in Washington to discuss the logistics of U.S. support. General Dan Caine, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, hosted army chiefs from the UK, Germany, France, Finland, and Italy to discuss U.S. security guarantees.

Currently, NATO conducts air policing missions over the Black Sea from Romania’s Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, which served as a hub for U.S. forces during the Iraq war and is the most likely location for the U.S. jets, The Times notes.

In addition to the U.S. fighter jets stationed in Romania, European countries are seeking guarantees for continued use of U.S. satellites for GPS and reconnaissance in Ukraine, the newspaper reports.

European countries also want a U.S. commitment to provide Ukraine with Patriot and NASAMS air defense missiles to counter Russian attacks, as well as permission to fly spy planes over the Black Sea. The British Royal Air Force (RAF) has conducted reconnaissance missions with Rivet Joint aircraft since the early days of the war, but the Boeing-made planes require U.S. approval to operate, according to The Times.

As part of the so-called Coalition of Willing, the UK has offered to send Typhoon fighter jets to western Ukraine and a brigade of 3,000–5,000 troops to train the Ukrainian army. France, Canada, and Australia may also send troops to western Ukraine.

Admiral Tony Radakin, Chief of the UK Armed Forces and Chief of the Defence Staff, attended talks at the Pentagon on Wednesday. Radakin, trusted by the Ukrainians, has previously helped ease tensions between Kiev and Washington, The Times notes. He also participated in a virtual meeting with NATO defense chiefs, where allies discussed ongoing support for Ukraine.