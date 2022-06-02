The top of the most transparent and opaque city halls in Romania

A study that analyzed how transparent the Romanian municipalities are reveals that the top is led by the City Hall of Sector 6, followed by Alexandria, Brasov, Deva, Hunedoara, Pitesti, Alba Iulia, Bacau, Cluj Napoca and Constanta. Resita City Hall ranks last.

The Funky Citizens Association, an NGO involved in conducting the study, says Romania has sacrificed the principle of transparency under the pretext of the pandemic and now the war.

The organization announces that the results of the research on the transparency of the budgets of the Romanian municipalities, which is in its second edition, have also been launched.

“According to the results, the top 10 most transparent local authorities in the country is opened by the City Hall of Sector 6, followed by Alexandria, Brasov, Deva, Hunedoara, Pitesti, Alba Iulia, Bacau, Cluj Napoca and Constanta. These authorities have been able to best comply with the criteria of the legislation on local public finances related to the transparency of this process, respectively to take steps towards modern international standards in public finances “, according to the research.

“Unfortunately, Romania has sacrificed the principle of transparency under the pretext of the pandemic and now the war. We are also seeing declines in the oversight of the budget process, with hasty decisions leaving too much room for too much analysis, not even Parliament or other institutions involved in the process. These two elements need to be improved, especially now that we have made commitments such as joining the OECD, a body that also looks at these aspects of public budgets,” said Elena Calistru, president of Funky Citizens.

At the bottom of the ranking is the municipality of Reşiţa, preceded by Orăştie, Târgu Secuiesc, Sighetu Marmaţiei, Motru, Lupeni, Gheorgheni, Caransebeş, Beiuş, Tecuci.

Funky Citizens announced that the results of the ”Open Budget Survey 2021” international study had been released.